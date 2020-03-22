Albany Times Union Obituaries
P. Todd Fryer

Fryer, P. Todd CLIFTON PARK P. Todd Fryer, 72 of Barkwood Lane, died on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at his residence after a long illness. Born in Cohoes, he was son of Hilda Goodermote Fryer of Troy and the late Carl F. Fryer; and husband for 49 years of Elizabeth Kurtzner Fryer. He was raised in Troy, resided for 45 years in Clifton Park and was a graduate of Troy High School and earn his bachelor's degree from State University of New York Geneseo. Todd was an examiner for the New York State Department of Insurance for 42 years retiring in 2011. He was active in the Public Employees Federation Union and was a shop steward, health benefits chairman, and an active part of the N.Y.S. Negotiation Team. He was an Army veteran during the Vietnam War. Todd enjoyed many hobbies including photography, model trains and layouts, wood working, music and voice, and painting. Survivors in addition to his wife and mother include a daughter, Anne (Geoff) Silkey of Pittsford; a son, Christopher (Kirsten) Fryer of Brunswick; four grandchildren, Greta Silkey, Hazel Fryer and twins, Katherine and Madeline Silkey; a brother, Dale T. Fryer; a sister, Cathy F. (John) Frank and several nieces, nephews and cousins. The family would like to thank all of Todd's caregivers, especially, Dr. Zackon and Dr. Juliano and the entire NYOH staff, the St. Peter's Hospital fifth floor nursing staff, and The Community Hospice of Saratoga County. A memorial service will be announced at a later date with his brother, Reverend Dale T. Fryer. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in memory of Paul Todd Fryer to the . To sign the guestbook or light a candle, visit www.brycefh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 22, 2020
