Obituary Guest Book View Sign

Parker, Paige (Hotaling) VOORHEESVILLE Paige Parker (Hotaling), 48, passed away early Friday morning, February 15, 2019. Paige was an alumnus of Voorheesville High School where she was a standout competitor in three varsity sports. She posted numerous council and sectional championships in tennis as her primary sport. Paige went on to an accomplished academic career, achieving her undergraduate and master's degree from Oneonta University. Paige opted to specialize in the field of sociology and social work, to lay the groundwork for a career spent helping others. In her twenty plus year career, Paige worked with people from many walks of life, leaving all better off for her time and care. Paige helped council juvenile offenders, those struggling with abuse and adversity, and people in need of support and services. Paige's true pride in life, however, rested in her two sons, Lynn (P.J.) Parker Jr. and Noah Parker. P.J. Parker was a standout student and athlete at Voorheesville High School and is currently a scholarship athlete at Binghamton University where he majors in business. Noah, a Junior at Voorheesville High School, is a standout on the varsity football and basketball team. Paige was a loving mother and friend that truly put others before herself. We will all miss her smile, laugh and love for those she touched. Paige was predeceased by her father, William Hotaling; and aunt, Sandra (Jud) Filkins. She is also survived by her mother, Pat Hotaling; brothers, Brett (Elizabeth) Hotaling, and Chad (Casey) Hotaling; nieces and nephews, Logan, Julia, Ryann and Will Hotaling; and cousin Stacey (Lance) Woodworth. Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 18, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville, and a prayer service will conclude the evening at 7 p.m.







Parker, Paige (Hotaling) VOORHEESVILLE Paige Parker (Hotaling), 48, passed away early Friday morning, February 15, 2019. Paige was an alumnus of Voorheesville High School where she was a standout competitor in three varsity sports. She posted numerous council and sectional championships in tennis as her primary sport. Paige went on to an accomplished academic career, achieving her undergraduate and master's degree from Oneonta University. Paige opted to specialize in the field of sociology and social work, to lay the groundwork for a career spent helping others. In her twenty plus year career, Paige worked with people from many walks of life, leaving all better off for her time and care. Paige helped council juvenile offenders, those struggling with abuse and adversity, and people in need of support and services. Paige's true pride in life, however, rested in her two sons, Lynn (P.J.) Parker Jr. and Noah Parker. P.J. Parker was a standout student and athlete at Voorheesville High School and is currently a scholarship athlete at Binghamton University where he majors in business. Noah, a Junior at Voorheesville High School, is a standout on the varsity football and basketball team. Paige was a loving mother and friend that truly put others before herself. We will all miss her smile, laugh and love for those she touched. Paige was predeceased by her father, William Hotaling; and aunt, Sandra (Jud) Filkins. She is also survived by her mother, Pat Hotaling; brothers, Brett (Elizabeth) Hotaling, and Chad (Casey) Hotaling; nieces and nephews, Logan, Julia, Ryann and Will Hotaling; and cousin Stacey (Lance) Woodworth. Visiting hours will be on Monday, February 18, from 4-7 p.m. in St. Matthew's Church, 25 Mountainview St., Voorheesville, and a prayer service will conclude the evening at 7 p.m. reillyandson.com Funeral Home Reilly & Son Funeral Home Inc

9 Voorheesville Ave

Voorheesville , NY 12186

(518) 765-3633 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close