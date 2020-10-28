Perreault, Pamela A. BALLSTON SPA Pamela A. Perreault, 63, died peacefully at home surrounded by her loved ones, on Sunday, October 25, 2020, after a courageous fourteen month battle with cancer. Affectionately known to many as Pammy Whammy, Pam was raised in Gilboa, N.Y., the daughter of Estella (Rogers) Nolte and Kenneth Nolte. She was predeceased by her father, Paul Clark Jr. at a very young age. She attended Gilboa High School, graduating in 1975. Pam was an account executive in the food service brokerage industry for several years. She is survived by her loving husband of 20 years, Gregory; loving daughter, Karrie (Will) Ott; son, David T. Shepard; two stepdaughters, Jaime (Heather) Bernier and Heather (Steven) Comstock; loving grandmother to her most treasured and precious gifts, Sienna, Daxton, Tristan, Megan, Camron, and Jilian. Pam is also survived by her sisters, Paula Tuosto, and Darlene (Randy) Briggs; brothers, Joe (Becky) Clark, Tim (Heather) Clark, and Kraig (Stephany) Nolte; and several nieces and nephews. Special thanks to her sister Paula and all of our dear friends, especially Julie Lynch, Kathy Gower and Mary Kay Greenfield for all their love and support provided. Thank you as well to Hildegard Medicus Cancer Center in Troy for all of their care and compassion during this difficult time. Calling hours will be held on Thursday, October 29, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Armer Funeral Home, Inc., 39 East High St., Ballston Spa. Social distancing and facemasks are required per CDC guidelines. A private funeral service will be held and burial will be in Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Ashland, N.Y. A celebration of her life will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to American Cancer Society
, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110 or The Saratoga County Animal Shelter, 6010 County Farm Road, Ballston Spa, NY, 12020. Online remembrances may be made at www.armerfuneralhome.com