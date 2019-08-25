|
|
Kelts, Pamela Ann WATERFORD Pamela Ann Kelts, 65 of Waterford, passed peacefully on Thursday, August 22, 2019, at home surrounded by her loving family. Born to the late Stephen and Patricia Mikulak of Peekskill. Pamela was a graduate of Peekskill High School and Oklahoma City University. As a member of the Peekskill Yacht Club Pamela spent much of her younger years boating and waterskiing from Peekskill to the Long Island Sound. Pamela was a lover of the sand and the sea, spending her summers on the shores of Long Beach Island, N.J. It was there after marrying her soul mate, trooper William Kelts of Waterford in the early summer of 1980, they decided to return to the shores of LBI to spend summer vacations with their children. Pamela loved her family and being a wife, mom and most importantly a Nana, she spent years raising her children, and you could always find her at one of the local ice rinks cheering on her children, and eventually her heart was on the field at Kelts Stadium in Waterford, where she loved to watch her son play ball. An avid animal lover, her door was always open to any and multiple four legged friends that needed a home. Pamela retired from the Waterford Halfmoon School District in 2016 after 28 years of service. A truly inspiring women who will be missed dearly. Pamela is survived by her devoted husband of 40 years, William of Waterford; her children, Kristen Patricia of Waterford, William Benjamin (Marisa) of Halfmoon; and her beloved grandchildren, Ryder, Lola and Jack. Her brother, Richard Mikulak (Joan) of Millsboro Del.; dear cousin and friend Colleen Horton of Bethel, Conn.; as well as many cousins, nieces, nephews, relatives, family and dear friends. A memorial Mass will be offered on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford. Calling hours will be Tuesday, August 27 from 4-7 p.m. at the Philip J. Brendese Funeral Home 133 Broad St. (Rte.32), Waterford In lieu of flowers, please make a contribution in Pamela's name to Waterford Summer Baseball Program, 125 Hudson River Rd., Waterford, NY 12188 To express your sympathy or share a treasured memory, visit: Brendesefuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 25, 2019