McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
(518) 235-1722
Calling hours
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
12:00 PM - 1:00 PM
McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home
8 109th Street
Troy, NY 12182
View Map
Burial
Following Services
Elmwood Hill Cemetery
Troy, NY
View Map
Ashley, Pamela TROY Pamela O'Dare Ashley, 46 of Troy, passed away suddenly on December 25, 2019. Pam was born in Auburn, N.Y. on October 25, 1973. She was a longtime resident and member of the Troy community. Pam loved to sing and dance and enjoyed listening to music, especially Sheryl Crow. She had a love for animals, enjoyed doing puzzles and games, playing Scrabble, and telling jokes. Pam donated annually to Toys for Tots and was always excited to share the gifts she had to donate. Pam collected angel figurines she displayed in her apartment. Pam took great pride in her apartment and was always eager to invite people over to show them around. Pam endured many hardships throughout the course of her life, but remained positive and resilient despite whatever obstacles she faced. Pam became proud of her journey and often shared her story to those who would listen. Pam cherished the relationships that she shared with people over the years. She had many mementos from her past that she enjoyed sharing with others. She often spoke lovingly of those close to her in her past and present. Pam was a friend of Joseph's House for many years and will always be remembered and missed by those whose lives she touched. Pam is survived by numerous friends and loved ones. Calling hours from 12 to 1 p.m. on Thursday, January 9, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home. Burial to follow in Elmwood Hill Cemetery, Troy. Please www.mcloughlinmason.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Jan. 8, 2020
