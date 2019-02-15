Burns, Pamela Beth LATHAM Pamela Beth Burns, age 60 of Latham, died after a brief illness on Tuesday, February 12, 2019, at Samaritan Hospital, Troy. Pam was born in Albany and was a lifelong Capital District resident. She was a dog trainer and active in many dog clubs in the Capital District area. Pam showed her Dobermans in numerous national competitions. She was the daughter of the late Ivan Selt and Elinor Ginsburg Wisan. She is survived by her son, Brandon; a brother, Robert Selt and several cousins. Services were held in the Beth Tephilah Cemetery in Troy on Thursday. To leave a condolence message for the family, please visit levinememorialchapel.com.
