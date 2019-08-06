Albany Times Union Obituaries
|
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
3:00 PM
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
Pamela J. Elderkin


1951 - 2019
Pamela J. Elderkin Obituary
Elderkin, Pamela J. HOOSICK FALLS Pamela J. Elderkin, 67 of Hoosick Falls, formerly of East Greenbush, passed away suddenly Saturday, August 3, 2019, at home. Pamela was born October 17, 1951, in Flint, Mich., the daughter of Gwen (Stickney) Roach and the late Carl Roach. She worked as a switchboard operator for Albany Medical Ctr. and later for Samaritan Hospital before retiring. In addition to her mother, survivors include her husband, Earl Elderkin Jr.; son Earl Elderkin III; daughter Venonie Elderkin; three brothers, Chanwick Roach, Michael Roach and Daniel Roach; six foster children, Alpha, Pierre, Yolanda, Marcus, Lariesha, Charles. She is also survived by several grandchildren; and foster families; nieces; and nephews. Relatives and Friends may call Thursday from 1 p.m. - 3 p.m. at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Turnpike in Rensselaer. The funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Pamela's name to a .
Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 6, 2019
