Romano, Pamela J. ALBANY Pamela (Nana) J. Romano, 72, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Monday, April 15, 2019. Born in Cobleskill on July 30, 1946, she was the daughter of the late Edwin and Dorothy Campbell. Pam was a graduate of Cobleskill High School and then went on to graduate from Albany Business College with a secretarial degree. Pam had a long career as a legal secretary with various Albany Law Firms and worked for over 15 years at Rose Dental Associates as their head receptionist. She loved caring for other people and retired early to care for her mother-in-law, Victoria (Dede) Romano and her mother, Dorothy (Nana) Campbell. Pam will always be remembered for her loving smile, beautiful eyes and kindness to everyone she met. Her biggest joy was her grandsons, Nathan and Parker. Even though they lived in California, the long distance never kept them apart. Pam had just traveled to California in February and spent two fun filled weeks with her grandsons. Pam also enjoyed gardening, baking, reading, running and especially spending time with her family. Pam is survived by her loving husband Joseph of 51 years and celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in Cape Cod with her family (a place she loved going); her son Daryl (Nikki) and grandsons, Nathan and Parker of Orange, Calif.; and her daughter Heather of Delmar. She is also survived by her twin Paula (Fred) Card and two other sisters who are also twins, Karen (Allen) Armsby and Sharon (Buck) Kasowski; as well as several nieces and nephews. The family would like to give special thanks to the wonderful staff at Albany Medical Center Hospital for their care and compassion during this very difficult time. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Pam's family on Thursday, April 18, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, 208 North Allen St., Albany. Funeral services on Friday, April 19, at 10 a.m. at the McVeigh Funeral Home, thence to St. Pius X Church, Loudonville at 10:45 a.m. where the Liturgy of the Word will be celebrated. The Rite of Committal will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands immediately following the services. The family requests in lieu of flowers, contributions be made to ACS Hope Club Capital Region New York, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12210 and The Community Hospice, c/o St. Peter's Hospital Foundation, Inc, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208. To leave a message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services, visit











208 North Allen Street

Albany , NY 12206

