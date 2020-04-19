Salamida, Pamela J. ALBANY Pamela J. Salamida, 66, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 17, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer. Pamela was the daughter of Virginia Morehouse Steininger and the late Andrew Steininger. Pamela enjoyed spending time with her entire family, especially her grandchildren. She loved going shopping, cards, yahtzee, and especially playing bingo with her sister-in-law. Pamela is survived by her children, Jason (Erica) Salamida, Shannon (Philipp) Moroskey, and Ashley (Kyle) Slingerland and their father Peter Salamida; grandchildren, Ryan, Luca, and Skylar; brother, Michael (Doris) Stone; and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.Pamela was predeceased by her brother, Mark Stone. Services will be held privately with a memorial service to be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the at www.cancer.org/involved/donate.html. To leave a special message for the family, please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 19, 2020