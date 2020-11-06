1/1
Pamela J. Trela
1952 - 2020
Trela, Pamela J. CLIFTON PARK Pamela J. Cusack Trela, 67, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, November 4, 2020, with her husband Paul at her side. Pam was born in Troy on December 13, 1952, the loving daughter of Jeanne Tetrault Cusack of Malta and the late Raymond Cusack. She was raised in Wynantskill and was a 1971 graduate of Catholic Central High School in Troy. She attended Hudson Valley Community College and later received an associate degree from James H. Faulkner State Junior College in Bay Minette, Ala. Pam was employed by New York State for over 24 years in the Labor Department, Office of the Aging and retired from the Department of Civil Service five years ago. She was a world traveler along with her husband traveling to China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, Europe and the South Pacific. She also enjoyed playing the piano. She was the beloved wife of 43 years of Paul A. Trela; devoted mother of Stephanie (Greg) Donofrio of Ashburn, Va., Paula Trela (Longin Krol) of Richmond, Va. and Angela (Ronald) Magby of Scottsdale, Ariz.; adored grandmother of Connor and Jordan Magby, Corban and Avalyn Donofrio; dear sister of Stephen (Denise) Cusack of Malta and Tina Pisaniello (Rick Dalton) of Buford, Ga. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be on Monday at 9 a.m. from the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet and at 10 a.m. in St. Edward the Confessor Church, 569 Clifton Park Center Rd., Clifton Park where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Latham. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Sunday from 4-6 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY, 12110. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Calling hours
04:00 - 06:00 PM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
9
Funeral
09:00 AM
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
NOV
9
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
St. Edward the Confessor Church
Funeral services provided by
Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, Inc.
2013 Broadway
Watervliet, NY 12189-2225
(518) 273-3223
November 6, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
