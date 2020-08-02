Lawrence, Pamela R. DELMAR Pamela R. Lawrence, 73, passed away on Thursday, July 23, 2020. Born on January 28, 1947, in Albany to Herbert and Annette Jones, Pamela graduated from Bethlehem Central High School in 1965. She worked for General Electric in Selkirk for 16 years. Her enjoyments included gardening, bowling, movies and cooking. Survivors include her husband, Ernest H. Lawrence Jr.; sister, Pat Repp; brother, Terry Jones; and several nieces and nephews. Services are private at the convenience of the family. Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
