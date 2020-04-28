Edwards, Pamela S. (Snyder) EAST GREENBUSH Pamela S. Edwards (Snyder) of East Greenbush, passed away at home on Thursday, April 23, 2020, at the age of 72. She was born in Chatham, N.Y. on October 5, 1947, to the late Harold H. Snyder formerly of Hudson, N.Y. and Kathryn M. (Belcher) Snyder of Chatham. She was a graduate of Chatham High School, Class of '65. She was retired from the Chatham School District and enjoyed spending time caring for her two youngest grandchildren. Pam remained very active with helping the planning of the CHS Class of '65 class reunions over the years. Pam is survived by her husband, John D. Edwards formerly of Granville, N.Y.; daughters, Theresa K. (Edwards) Boniello (John) and granddaughter Grace of Larchmont, N.Y., Natalie M. (Edwards) Gecewicz (Justin), granddaughter Addison and grandson Owen of West Sand Lake, N.Y.; son, First Class Petty Officer Christopher A. Edwards and granddaughter Abigail of Gulfport, Miss.; sister Joan (Snyder) Ackerman (Curtis); and many dear nieces and nephew. Memorials in Pamela's name may be made to the and/or . Condolences may be conveyed at frenchblasl.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 28, 2020