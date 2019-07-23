Ortiz-Perez, Pamela Theresa WELLSVILLE Pamela Theresa Ortiz-Perez, 61 of Albany, passed away peacefully and surrounded by love on July 20, 2019, after a long and heroic battle with Lupus. Pamela Perez was born in New York City on April 28, 1958. She was the daughter of John Ortiz-Melendez and Hillary Del Valle. She graduated from Washington Irving High School and continued to receive a nursing degree from Alfred State Community College. As a nurse, she helped heal many people. She loved to bring joy to people's lives and making people laugh with her infectious sense of humor. She raised two beautiful children. Pamela is survived by Pedro Perez; as well as her children, Yasmine Perez, and Aramis Perez (Pamela). She was the loving "Bella" to Alejandro Perez. Her siblings, Patricia Ortiz-DeMilia and Patrick Charles Ortiz also survive her. Pamela was also the loving aunt to Natalie Cruz, Stephanie Reyes and Patrick Ortiz, Stephen Ortiz; and several great-nieces, nephews, and her lifelong soul sisters. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be given to The Community Hospice and The Lupus Foundation of America. To leave a special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 23, 2019