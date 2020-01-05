Guest Book View Sign Service Information Leahy-Bocketti Funeral Home - Troy 336 3rd Street Troy , NY 12180 (518)-272-3541 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM Bocketti Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy , NY View Map Funeral 8:45 AM Bocketti Funeral Home 336 3rd St. Troy , NY View Map Mass of Christian Burial 9:30 AM St. Joseph's Church Send Flowers Obituary

Iachetta, Pasqua TROY Pasqua Iachetta, 83 of Troy, entered into eternal life on Thursday, January 2, 2020, in the comfort of her home surrounded by her loving family. Born in Cervinara, Avellino, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Giuseppe and Maria Maione Lengua; and the beloved wife of the late Francesco Iachetta. Mrs. Iachetta along with her husband and six young children came to the U.S. in 1969 first residing in Rutland, Vt. and in 1985 moving to Troy. Pasqua retired from the Van Rensselaer Manor where she was employed for many years. She was an active member of the Italian Community Center in Troy where she enjoyed playing Bocce, Bingo and socializing with friends. As the matriarch of her family, she was a kind hearted person who loved to share her knowledge of cooking and all the wonderful dishes she prepared to all who surrounded her. Survivors include her children, Vincent (Julia) Iachetta, AnnaMaria Iachetta (Gary Olsen), Angelo Iachetta, Rita Iachetta (Aubrey Kinsey), Pasquale (Joanne) Iachetta, Patrizia Iachetta (Bernard P. Thomas) and Frank (Sarah) Iachetta; her siblings, Carmine, Franco, Antonio and Fiorinda Lengua all of Italy; and cousins, Gino (Frances) Lengua and Patsy (Paula) Patorti. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Pasqua's family wishes to extend a special thank you to Jacqueline Whitney for all the care provided to their mother during her illness. Funeral procession will begin at 8:45 a.m. on Tuesday from the Bocketti Funeral Home, 336 3rd St., Troy to St. Joseph's Church where at 9:30 a.m. a Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated. Entombment will follow in St. Mary's Cemetery. Family and friends are invited to attend Pasqua's visitation that will be held on Monday from 4 - 7 p.m. at the funeral home.







