Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Pasquale John "Patsy" Tirino. View Sign Service Information St Sophia Greek Orthodox Chr 440 Whitehall Rd Albany, NY 12208 Visitation 4:00 PM - 8:00 PM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 440 Whitehall Rd. Albany , NY View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church 440 Whitehall Rd. Albany , NY View Map Interment Following Services Our Lady of Angels Cemetery Send Flowers Obituary

Tirino, Pasquale "Patsy"John EAST GREENBUSH Pasquale John Tirino, lovingly known by his beloved family and friends as Patsy, entered eternal life of natural causes on Monday, September 16, 2019. Patsy was born on July 22, 2002, and he was the cherished and beloved son of Pasquale "Pat" and Anna Petalas Tirino who are heartbroken by the loss of their dear baby. Patsy was a senior at Columbia High School where he participated in varsity lacrosse. He enjoyed playing video games, vacationing in Wildwood, and fantasy football with his brother, uncles and cousins. Patsy enjoyed collecting and selling sneakers. He had many friends, and anyone he met instantly became his friend. Patsy was employed at June Farms, where he enjoyed working with his coworkers. Patsy recently obtained his drivers license and loved the freedom of cruising around with his friends. Patsy is the cherished, sweetest, and beloved son of Pasquale "Pat" and Anna Petalas Tirino; best friend and brother of Antonio "Tony" Tirino; maternal cherished grandson of Nonni Josephine Tirino and the late Nonno Antonio "Tony" Tirino; paternal cherished grandson of the late Papou John and Yiayia Norma Jean Petalas; nephew of Theo Paul Petalas (Melissa) and their children, John Paul Petalas and Alexander Petalas, uncle John and Zizi Elvira Crisorio and their children, Gabriela Crisorio, Maria and Michael Cuoccio, and John Crisorio III, nephew of the late Zio Nick Tirino (Maryanne) and their children, Sabrina, Nicky, Vincent and Anthony Tirino; special cousin of Michael, Joey, Nicole, Michael B., Kathleen, Jenna, Gabriela, and Nico; he is also survived by his beloved dog, Oreo, and a large extended family which includes the Sunday Dinner Crew, special other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, teammates, and teachers. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patsy's family on Friday, September 20, from 4-8 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, immediately following the church service. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit







Tirino, Pasquale "Patsy"John EAST GREENBUSH Pasquale John Tirino, lovingly known by his beloved family and friends as Patsy, entered eternal life of natural causes on Monday, September 16, 2019. Patsy was born on July 22, 2002, and he was the cherished and beloved son of Pasquale "Pat" and Anna Petalas Tirino who are heartbroken by the loss of their dear baby. Patsy was a senior at Columbia High School where he participated in varsity lacrosse. He enjoyed playing video games, vacationing in Wildwood, and fantasy football with his brother, uncles and cousins. Patsy enjoyed collecting and selling sneakers. He had many friends, and anyone he met instantly became his friend. Patsy was employed at June Farms, where he enjoyed working with his coworkers. Patsy recently obtained his drivers license and loved the freedom of cruising around with his friends. Patsy is the cherished, sweetest, and beloved son of Pasquale "Pat" and Anna Petalas Tirino; best friend and brother of Antonio "Tony" Tirino; maternal cherished grandson of Nonni Josephine Tirino and the late Nonno Antonio "Tony" Tirino; paternal cherished grandson of the late Papou John and Yiayia Norma Jean Petalas; nephew of Theo Paul Petalas (Melissa) and their children, John Paul Petalas and Alexander Petalas, uncle John and Zizi Elvira Crisorio and their children, Gabriela Crisorio, Maria and Michael Cuoccio, and John Crisorio III, nephew of the late Zio Nick Tirino (Maryanne) and their children, Sabrina, Nicky, Vincent and Anthony Tirino; special cousin of Michael, Joey, Nicole, Michael B., Kathleen, Jenna, Gabriela, and Nico; he is also survived by his beloved dog, Oreo, and a large extended family which includes the Sunday Dinner Crew, special other aunts, uncles, cousins, friends, teammates, and teachers. Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Patsy's family on Friday, September 20, from 4-8 p.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church, 440 Whitehall Rd., Albany. Funeral services on Saturday, September 21, at 10 a.m. in St. Sophia Greek Orthodox Church. Interment will be held in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery, immediately following the church service. To leave a special message for the family, light a virtual candle, obtain directions or view other helpful services please visit McveighFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 19 to Sept. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close