Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Patrica (DeCanio) Jerome Obituary
Jerome, Patricia (DeCanio) RENSSELAER Patricia (DeCanio) Jerome, 78 of Rensselaer, went to eternal sleep surrounded by her loving family on Thursday, July 25, 2019. She joined her husband Leonard Jerome Sr.; and grandson Joseph Jerome; and her great-granddaughter Emily in Heaven. Pat was happiest with the company of her family. She is survived by her children, Leonard Jerome JR., Thomas (Rose) Jerome, and daughter, Mary (James) Palmer Sr. In addition to her children, her grandchildren, Leonard Jerome III, whom she raised as her own, James (Ashley) Palmer Jr.,Trish Palmer, Zackary (Meagan) Palmer, Thomas, Tosha and Jennifer Jerome. She adored her 18 great-grandchildren. She is also survived by her sister Carol (Donald) Bauer; her brother Thomas DeCanio. Her sister Gloria Deso predeceased her. Friends and family are invited to call Thursday, August 1 from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. at Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, 165 Columbia Turnpike, Rensselaer. Funeral will be held Friday, August 2, 10 a.m. at the funeral home followed by her burial at Holy Sepulchre in Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union on July 28, 2019
