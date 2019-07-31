Amsler, Patricia A. CASTLETON Patricia A. Amsler passed away peacefully at Albany Medical Center on July 27, 2019, surrounded by her family. Wife of the late Walter D. Amsler; mother of Ronald (Marilyn) Trombley, Douglas Amsler, and Tracey (Alan) Roehr. She was predeceased by her sons, David (Robin) and Randy (Laurie) Amsler. Patricia was the sister of Frank Westervelt, Robert (Joyce) Westervelt and Barbara (Larry) Clifton. She was nanny to Douglas Jr., David, and Daniel Amsler, Jennifer Hood, David Amsler Jr. and Kimberly Van Dewal. She was predeceased by Carrie Amsler and Randy Amsler Jr. Patricia was the best nanny to Alan (Amy) Roehr, Elizabeth Roehr (Daniel Frank), and Sarah Roehr with whom she shared her home and her life with, as well as Kerry Golden whom she considered a grandchild. Nanny will be greatly missed by her great-grandchildren, Cameron, Reagan and Parker Roehr as well as Lucas Frank and all those who called her Nan. The family wishes to thank the staff at Albany Medical Center's S.I.C.U. for their care and compassion during Patricia's time there. A funeral service will be held in the Ray Funeral Home, 59 Seaman Ave., Castleton on Friday at 1 p.m. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to or to the Anchor of Castleton-on-Hudson, two charities that were dear to Patricia's heart.
Published in Albany Times Union from July 31 to Aug. 1, 2019