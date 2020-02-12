Brady-Morgan, Patricia A. COHOES Patricia A. Brady-Morgan, 70, entered eternal life on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, after a struggle with cancer. Born in Troy, Pat was the daughter of the late Agnes "Mickey" Moore Brady and James F. Brady. She was raised in Watervliet and had been a resident of Cohoes since 1986. Pat graduated from Catholic Central High School in 1967 and earned a nursing degree from Maria College. Nursing was the ideal profession by which she channeled her kindness and compassion in the care of others. She was a registered nurse for over 38 years at the Veterans Administration Hospital and St. Peter's Hospital. She was an ardent N.Y. Yankees fan, enjoyed playing bocce with friends and would never turn down an opportunity for ice cream. In August 1991, Pat married Terrance J. Morgan who passed away in May 2000. Pat is survived by her brothers, Michael (Leslie) Brady and Jack (Marcia) Brady of Colonie; as well as Terry's children, Kristin (Ken) Passaretti of Middle Grove, N.Y. and Craig (Kelli) Morgan of Duxbury Mass. Pat is also survived by her nieces and nephews, Michael (Melissa) Brady, James (Angie) Brady, Kristin (Karl) Dence, Kelly (PJ) Razzano, Alyssa (Brian) Wheeler, Colin (Monica) Brady, and Kylie (Kevin) Smith; and 14 grandnieces and nephews. The family wishes to extend their gratitude to the dedicated staff at the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center for the care and support provided to Pat for over two years. The MDRC staff and residents became Pat's second family and she was most appreciative for the dedicated care provided as well as the activities she enjoyed with Lisa, Peter, and her special friend Judy. The family also wishes to extend their sincere gratitude to the staff of Eddy Village Green, house #14 for the kindness and care that they gave Pat over the recent months. A special thanks to Pat's special nurses, Mary at the MDRC and Starr at the Eddy, who served as her Guardian Angels in guiding her way with love and compassion. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Thursday from 4-6 p.m. Funeral services will be held on Friday at 8:15 a.m. in the funeral home and at 9 a.m. in Holy Trinity Family Parish, 122 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Interment will be in Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Marjorie Doyle Rockwell Center, 18 Pasinella Way, Cohoes, NY, 12047. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 12, 2020