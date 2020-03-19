Albany Times Union Obituaries
Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc.
165 Columbia Turnpike
Rensselaer, NY 12144
(518) 449-7047

Patricia A. Broadhurst

Patricia A. Broadhurst Obituary
Broadhurst, Patricia A. SELKIRK Patricia A. Broadhurst, 66 of Selkirk, passed away on Wednesday, March 18, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Patricia was born on November 24, 1953, in Albany, the daughter of the late Francis and Margaret (Likenhouer) Bullis. She was a book store clerk for Hudson Valley Community College. Patricia loved camping and bingo and spending time with family Survivors include her husband, John B. Sr.; one daughter Patricia; sons, John, Edward (Tina), Richard, Robert, and Francis (Steff); and her sisters, Elizabeth, Linda, Susan, Jacqueline, Gladys, and Tracey. She is also survived by 19 grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by sister Cathy and Frances. Due to the Coronavirus, the funeral home will be monitoring attendance and making changes based on recommendations. See www.Wjrockefeller.com for up to date changes should the need arise and to leave condolences for those who are unable to attend. Family and friends may call from 4 - 7 p.m. on Friday at the Wm. J. Rockefeller Funeral Home, Inc., 165 Columbia Tpke., Rensselaer.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 19, 2020
