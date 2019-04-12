Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Bryan. View Sign

Bryan, Patricia A. BROOKSVILLE, Fla. Patricia A. Bryan, aged 82, passed away peacefully on March 25, 2019, in Brooksville, Fla. Pat was the devoted wife to the late Clyde Bryan. Pat loved spending time with Clyde and his brother Claude, in her later years she was fortunate to do extensive traveling with her late companion Richard Nardi. Her most favorite times were spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren and her afternoon visits and T.V. time (The Five at 5) with her niece and best friend Theresa Devine. She is survived by her four children, Roy Rich (Tina), Kevin Black, Pamela Black (Patty), and John Bryan (Susan); her grandchildren, Stacy, Samantha (Willie), Jeremy (Justine), Brandon, Ryan (Julia), Tara (Zach), Casey, Christian, Maya and Josie; and great-grandchildren Jade, Brianna, Jason, Josh and Kaleaha. There will be no services at this time.



