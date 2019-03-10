Albany Times Union Obituaries
Johnson, Patricia A. Bulmer HALFMOON Patricia A. Bulmer Johnson of Whites Lane passed away peacefully on Monday, March 4, 2019, at the Troy Center for Rehabilitation and Nursing. Born in Watervliet, she was the daughter of the late Frederick and Catherine Van Olpen Bulmer; and beloved wife of Frank T. Johnson of Halfmoon. Pat was a lifelong area resident and received her education in the Troy Schools. She was a fun loving and entertaining banquet waitress at the former Mario's Theater Restaurant in Troy. Pat enjoyed the outdoors especially being anyplace by the water. She loved camping and boating and entertaining friends and family. She was a fan of music and dancing, but her true enjoyment came from the abundant love of her family, especially being with her grandson, Steven. She was a member of the Crescent Boat Club for many years. In addition to her husband, Frank, she is survived by her children, Cynthia (Mark) Richichi and Gregory (Phoebe Everson) Burt; sister, Mary (Cleland) Engelbrecht; grandchildren, Steven Burt and Tiffany Richichi; brothers-in-law, Gary Johnson and George (Sandra) Johnson; and loving niece Nicole Johnson who helped care for Pat. She was a treasured aunt to many dear nieces and nephews. She is also survived by her former husband, Frank (Norma) Burt. She was predeceased by her siblings, Fred Bulmer, Catherine "Sissy" La Gatta, Edith "Pinky" Casey, Shirley Merritt, Edward (Judith) Wright, Donald (Linda) Wright and Buddy Wright. A funeral service will be held in the Fitzgerald Funeral Home, Ltd.,105 Vliet Blvd., Cohoes on Tuesday, March 12, at 7 p.m. with Reverend Donald Bourgeois officiating. Relatives and friends are invited and may call at the funeral home on Tuesday, March 12, from 4-7 p.m. prior to the service. Inurnment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery in Schuylerville on Thursday at 1:30 p.m. Those wishing to remember Pat in a special way may make donations in her memory to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 or online at . fitzgeraldfuneralhomeltd.com
Published in Albany Times Union from Mar. 10 to Mar. 11, 2019
