Butler, Patricia A. BRANT LAKE Patricia A. "Patty" Butler joined her husband, Myron "Mickey" Butler in Heaven on Monday, May 4, 2020, after a brave battle with the final stages of Alzheimer's Disease. She was born on March 11, 1941, in Albany, as the middle daughter of Michael James and Agnes (Laverty) McArdle. Patty graduated from Vincentian Institute in Albany, before attending Siena College. She began her career with New York Telephone, later retiring from NYNEX (Verizon) after 31 years of service in 1991. She then joined Mickey at Buchanan & Butler Insurance, where she was a tireless advocate for both the growth of their business and their insurance clients. Patty had her second retirement in 2007, when they departed the insurance industry to spend more time traveling and enjoying family and friends. Patty and Mickey were married on February 4, 1967, and celebrated 50 years of marriage before his death in 2017. If Mickey was the life of the party, Patty was the music that kept the party going (often until the wee hours of the morning). She possessed an unmatched musical talent and could play virtually any song on the piano "by ear." In their travels as a couple, if a piano could be found, Patty and Mickey brought the party, with her playing in the background and him singing away. They spent those 50 wonderful years boating, skiing, traveling and entertaining friends (both new and old) and family wherever they landed. From Brant Lake and Gore Mountain, to Ireland and Florida, she made it her life's mission to make sure that guests in their company were always well fed and entertained, and that Mickey didnt "misbehave" too badly. Patty was, in the most loving way possible, the original helicopter parent to her daughter, Erin. Known for her unwavering attention to her daughter's whereabouts and activities, she followed Erin's travels across the country and to Europe to be sure that her one and only daughter was always safe and careful. Patty also adored her role as "Noni" to her grandsons, Brady and Rhyder Hayes. She spent the last years of her life doting on "her boys" and attending countless sporting events, concerts, science fairs and enjoying boat rides with them on Brant Lake. Left to cherish the memories of her wonderful life are her daughter, Erin Butler (John Carroll) and her grandsons, Brady and Rhyder Hayes; along with John's sons, Seamus, Sean and Delaney Carroll. Additionally, Patty is survived by her beloved sisters, Ann Cassella and Sarah (Richard) Snyder; along with Ann's sons, Lorenzo, Bryant (Margo) and Shawn (Wendy) Cassella; and Sarah's children, Kelly (Timothy) Culliton and Mark Snyder. She is also survived by her dear cousins, Margaret Nusca and Mary Elizabeth "Libby" (James) McClave; and Mickey's siblings, Donald (Darlene), Wesley and Robert Butler, Janet McCauley, Linda Remington and Elizabeth (Ken) Bloomer; in addition to many other cousins, nieces, nephews and dear friends, including Arlene Tobias. The family would like to thank the staff at Schuyler Ridge and Community Hospice for their compassionate care of Patty and remarkable support under very difficult circumstances. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the burial will be private. A celebration of life will be announced at a later date. Donations in Patty's memory may be made to the Alzheimer's Association of Northeastern New York at www.alz.org/northeasternny or to the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York at regionalfoodbank.net with a designation for the St. Ambrose Food Pantry in Latham. Arrangements are entrusted to Barton-McDermott Funeral Home, Inc., 9 Pine St. Chestertown, NY, 12817.
Published in Albany Times Union on May 10, 2020.