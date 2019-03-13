Carpentier, Patricia A. COLONIE Patricia A. Carpentier, 79, passed away suddenly on Saturday, March 9, 2019. Patricia was the daughter of the late Thomas and Evelyn Cusack. She is predeceased by her loving husband, Raymond E. Carpentier. Patricia worked for over 30 years with Empire Blue Cross/ Blue Shield before her retirement. She is survived by her children, Jeffrey Trombley (Serena) and Kenneth Trombley. Patricia is also survived by her stepchildren, Michele Lee (Thomas) and Terence Carpentier; her brother, Thomas Cusack (Susan); and many nieces and nephews. She is predeceased by her stepson, Lawrence Carpentier; and her sister, Nancy. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made online to the at Komen.org/donate or by mail at Dept. 41831, P.O. Box 650309, Dallas, TX 75265 or to the by mail at, 7272 Greenville Ave., Dallas, TX 75231. Services will be private and at the convenience of the family. To leave a special message for the family online please visit, NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 13, 2019