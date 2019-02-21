Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Chrostowski. View Sign

Chrostowski, Patricia A. COLONIE Patricia A. Chrostowski, age 73 of Colonie, passed away on Thursday, February 14, 2019, at Albany Medical Center, after a difficult battle with cancer. Patricia "Pat" was born on July 5, 1945, in Albany to Joseph and Frieda (Gregorewski) Frodyma. Patricia is survived by her husband Robert; her two children, Bobby and David (Golriz) Chrostowski; and by her grandson, Xander (David and Golriz). She is also survived by her brothers, Joseph, James, and Robert (Paula) Frodyma; and her niece, two nephews, several cousins, and an aunt. Pat is also survived by many dear friends and caring neighbors. She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Frieda. Pat grew up in Albany and graduated from Albany High School in 1963. After graduating, she worked as an audit clerk for the State Department of Audit and Control in Albany, until she retired. Patricia was married to her husband Robert "Bob" Chrostowski on April 16, 1977, in Albany. Pat and Bob made their home in Colonie, where they raised their two sons, Bobby and David. Patricia was a loving mother, and a devoted wife. Family meant everything to her, and she never failed to show that. Pat supported her children on every decision they had ever made, and she was always proud of them no matter what. Pat always saw the good in every person and was as much forgiving as she was kind. She had a love for nature, and throughout the years, Pat proudly tended to many beautiful flower gardens at home. Pat enjoyed quiet nights in, and she and Bob were fond of having board game night with their good friends, Ray and his wife Isabelle, whom Pat dearly missed. Patricia was delighted when her son David met and later married his wife Golriz; and she was overjoyed at the birth of her grandson, Xander. Pat and Bob were the kind of couple that were joined at the hip. Even after 41 years of marriage, the two were not only spouses and parents together, but best friends. Patricia, you may have left us on Valentine's Day, but the joy and warmth that you have brought into our hearts will never leave. We will always love you and forever miss you. We'll see you later. Calling hours will be held on Friday, February 22, from 4-7 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, February 23, at 10 a.m. at the same location. Interment will follow in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the . To leave a special message for the family, please visit







343 New Karner Rd

Colonie , NY 12005

