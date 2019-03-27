Crinigan, Patricia A. WATERVLIET Patricia A. (Braun) Crinigan, devoted wife of the late Dr. Richard P. Crinigan, Jr., and a beloved teacher at the former St. Brigid's School in Watervliet, passed peacefully from this life on Tuesday, March 26, 2019. Visiting hours will be held on Friday from 4 until 8 p.m. at the Cummings Funeral Home, 643 Third Avenue in Watervliet. A funeral Mass will be celebrated by the Very Reverend Donald L Rutherford on Saturday at 10:30 a.m. in the Immaculate Heart of Mary Church, 25th Street and 7th Avenue, Watervliet. The Rite of Committal and interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. A complete obituary will appear in Thursday's newspaper. Visit cummingsfuneralhome.com for additional information.
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 27, 2019