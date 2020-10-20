Cross, Patricia A. SELKIRK Patricia A. (Riley) Cross, 83, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in New Paltz, N.Y. she was daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Jackson) Riley. Patricia was co-owner of the family excavating business. She was a longtime member of St. John's-St. Ann's Church in the South End of Albany. She was wife of the late John N. Cross; mother of Christine Riley (Owen), Linda Soroka (Pete), Kathy Porterfield (late Bob) and John Cross Jr., (Brenda); sister of the late Alice Bauer and Joseph Riley; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family on Thursday, October 22, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Masks and social distancing are required and 30 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com
.