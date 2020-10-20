1/1
Patricia A. Cross
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Patricia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Cross, Patricia A. SELKIRK Patricia A. (Riley) Cross, 83, passed away unexpectedly Saturday, October 17, 2020. Born in New Paltz, N.Y. she was daughter of the late Raymond and Helen (Jackson) Riley. Patricia was co-owner of the family excavating business. She was a longtime member of St. John's-St. Ann's Church in the South End of Albany. She was wife of the late John N. Cross; mother of Christine Riley (Owen), Linda Soroka (Pete), Kathy Porterfield (late Bob) and John Cross Jr., (Brenda); sister of the late Alice Bauer and Joseph Riley; also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, a great-great-grandson, and many nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited and may visit with her family on Thursday, October 22, from 10 to 11:45 a.m. in the Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc., 490 Delaware Ave., Albany. Masks and social distancing are required and 30 visitors will be allowed in the funeral home at one time. A graveside service will follow the visitation at 12:30 p.m. in Calvary Cemetery, Glenmont. Those who wish may send donations to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142 Memphis, TN 38148-0142 Online condolences may be offered at www.danielkeenanfuneralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Albany Times Union from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
22
Visitation
10:00 - 11:45 AM
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
Send Flowers
OCT
22
Graveside service
12:30 PM
Calvary Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Daniel Keenan Funeral Home, Inc.
490 Delaware Avenue
Albany, NY 12209
(518) 463-1594
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved