Detel, Patricia A. ALBANY Patricia A. Detel, 81, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Community Hospice at Samaritan Hospital. Patricia was the daughter of the late John Detel and Bertha Detel. Patricia worked for over 37 years as a principle stenographer for the Executive Chamber of New York State. She enjoyed working on her family's history with her genealogy journals, spending many days at the local library doing her research. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her cousins, Robert and Lawrence. Patricia is survived by her cousin, Frederick (Lynda) Kingston. A graveside service will be private in Memory Gardens. Memorial contributions may be made to the of Northeastern New York, 4 Pine West Plaza, Suite 405, Albany, NY, 12205 in Patricia's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 26, 2019