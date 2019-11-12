|
Eisenhandler, Patricia A. COHOES Patricia "Patty" Eisenhandler, 71 of Cohoes, passed away peacefully on Sunday, November 10, 2019, with family by her side. Born in Teaneck, N.J., she was the daughter of the late Howard Hover and Alice Twomey Gordon. She was a graduate of Germantown High School and earned her bachelor's degree in special education and master's degree in reading, both at Russell Sage College in Troy. Patty was a dedicated special education teacher and retired from the N.Y.S. Education Department in Albany. Patty overcame many challenges over the course of her life and found great comfort in her faith. For the past 15 years, she worshipped at the Good Ground Family Church in Cohoes, where she was an elder. Patty was the kindest person one could ever meet. She had an enormous heart and her compassion was always present. Just two weeks ago, she traveled to Florida to console a recently widowed childhood friend. Most of all, she loved laughing and enjoying the company of her friends and family, especially her grandsons. Patty was the beloved mother of the late Joshua Eisenhandler, Judah Eisenhandler (Carolyn Ehrlich) of Bethlehem, and the late Micah Eisenhandler; as well as the cherished grandmother of Ian Micah Eisenhandler and Max Francis Ehrlich-Eisenhandler. She was the loving sister of the late John Hover, Alice de Jalil, Maureen Bower, Howard Hover, Kathleen Terk, the late Kevin Hover, and Timothy Hover, and niece of Claire Twomey, whom she loved dearly. Patty is also survived by many extended family members and their families, as well as her unconditionally devoted guide dog, Raven. She was predeceased by her husband Lou Garcia. Patty will be missed dearly by all those who knew her. The funeral service will be celebrated on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Morris-Stebbins-Miner & Sanvidge Funeral Home, 312 Hoosick St., Troy. Calling hours will be held in the funeral home on Wednesday from 4 to 7 p.m. Interment will be held in Parkview Cemetery, Schenectady. Being blind for most of her life, Patty took delight in the beautiful aroma of flowers, which brought her much joy. Flowers are encouraged and if one desires, memorial contributions would be appreciated to the Northeastern Association of the Blind at Albany, 301 Washington Ave Ext., Albany, NY, 12206, in memory of Patricia A. Eisenhandler. Please feel free to express your online condolences by visiting sanvidgefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 12, 2019