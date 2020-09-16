Esopi, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Frawley Esopi, 85, passed away peacefully at Samaritan Hospital on Monday, September 14, 2020. Born in Brooklyn on May 1, 1935, she was the daughter of the late Raymond and Caroline Frawley. Pat lived in Imperial Beach, Calif. with her husband Frederick for more than 20 years until his untimely passing in 1976. She then returned home to Troy to raise her family in 1978. Pat worked as a teacher's aide for Questar III in Troy for many years until her retirement. She loved to travel, and would always recount the wonderful time she had in Ireland visiting The Bunratty Castle where she was crowned "Most Gracious Lady." Pat always had a great love for the book and movie, "Gone With the Wind." Pat is survived by her children, Linda Huelle, Patricia McDevitt, Caroline (Joseph) Senich and Kathleen (Joseph) Durand; and her twin sisters, Kathleen Bly and Carolyn Frawley. She is also survived by seven grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her husband Frederick Esopi; and her brother, James Frawley. Funeral services for Pat will be held on Friday, September 18, at 1 p.m. in St. Mary's Cemetery in Troy. Calling hours will be held prior to the service from 10:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet. To leave a message of condolence for the family online please visit ParkerBrosMemorial.com