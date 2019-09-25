|
|
Herchenroder, Patricia A. Farrell WATERFORD Patricia A. Farrell Herchenroder, 84 of Waterford, passed away at Gateway House of Peace in Ballston Spa with her family by her side on Sunday, September 22, 2019. She was born in Waterford and was the daughter of the late William and Mary Carroll Farrell. Pat graduated from the Academy of Holy Names and Mildred Elley Business School in Albany. She began working at Montgomery Ward store in Menands, after which she was a stay-at-home mother raising her three children. After the children grew up, she joined the CIA until retirement in 1993. Pat enjoyed cruises, bingo and visits to casinos. She was predeceased by her sons, William and David; her brother William; and sisters, Mary Keefe, Margaret Malo and Betty Church. Pat is survived by her husband of 61 years, John Earl Herchenroder of Waterford; and her daughter Karen Herchenroder of Virginia. Also survived by several nieces and nephews. Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Mary of the Assumption Church, Waterford on Friday, September 27, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in St. Agnes Cemetery, Menands. Friends who wish to remember Pat in a special way may donate to , P.O. Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN, 38148-0142 in her memory. For condolences, visit dufresnefuneralhome.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Sept. 25 to Sept. 26, 2019