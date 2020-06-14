Patricia A. Finn Sears
1956 - 2020
Sears, Patricia A. Finn NISKAYUNA Patricia Ann (Gongoleski) Finn Sears, 64, died peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at her daughter Emily's home in Colonie after a long illness. She was born in Troy on January 4, 1956, the beloved daughter of Emily Kryzunos Gongoleski of Watervliet and the late Chester P. Gongoleski. She was raised in Watervliet and was a graduate of Immaculate Conception School and Watervliet High School, class of 1974. She later studied criminal justice at Schenectady County Community College. She was employed by the New York State Department of Taxation & Finance as a taxpayer services specialist 2 for 38.65 years before retiring in 2015. Patty was a wonderful mother and ensured a religious and family-oriented upbringing for her kids. She enjoyed vacations with her family, especially cruises and trips to the beach, Sunday dinners and cooking for her family, excursions to the local casinos and Saratoga Race Course, and engaging in arts and crafts. She was the loving mother of Emily A. Finn (Orlando Perez) of Colonie and Nicole M. Finn (Justin LaClair) of Niskayuna; adored grandmother of Emilio O. Perez; dear sister of Mary (Bernard) Shaw of Rotterdam, Chester R. Gongoleski of Cohoes, Debora L. Larson of Albany and the late Elizabeth Gongoleski; special aunt of Christopher P. Gongoleski and is also survived by several other nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by beloved companion Mitzy. Relatives and friends may call at the Parker Bros. Memorial, 2013 Broadway, Watervliet on Tuesday from 11:30 a.m. 1 p.m. followed by the funeral service at 1 p.m. with Rev. Joseph O'Brien officiating. (If attending please wear masks.) Interment will follow in the Immaculate Conception Cemetery, Colonie. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society, 1 Penny Lane, Latham, NY 12110. Condolence book at ParkerBrosMemorial.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Jun. 14, 2020.
1 entry
June 14, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Parker Bros. Memorial Funeral Home
