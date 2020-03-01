|
Galarneau, Patricia A. "Pat" PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. Patricia A. Galarneau, "Pat," age 73 of Port Charlotte, Fla., and formerly of Stillwater, passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Pat was born on November 24, 1946, in Cohoes and was the daughter of the late Cornelius and Edna (Feeney) Hamill. Pat was a graduate of Cohoes High School and took some nursing courses at Hudson Valley Community College. The majority of Pat's career was with serving as an east coast sales representative for Garden Way in Troy until it's closing. Pat then went on to work for Aetna Dental in Albany until her retirement. Not one to stay idle, Pat went on to work part-time in her retirement for Omega Business Systems in Ballston Lake until actually retiring this past September. Pat was always helping others by volunteering for numerous causes including Hospice which was especially close to her heart. Pat also served as a eucharistic minister and on the Baptism Committee at Corpus Christi Catholic Church. Pat, and the love of her life, husband, George R. Galarneau, had recently relocated to Port Charlotte, Fla. to enjoy the sunshine and warmer weather in their retirement. In true Pat fashion she continued to volunteer at Millennium Physician in Port Charlotte, Fla. as well as helping out at their retirement park. Pat enjoyed spending time with her husband of a loving 52 years, attending the grand children's numerous activities, spending time with their friends, helping others and traveling. Pat is survived by her husband George R. Galarneau who was her high school sweetheart; her devoted sister Karen (Kevin) Gervais of Troy; her adoring children, Patrice (Bruce) Fossett of Stillwater, Cheryl (Tom) Farrell of Glens Falls, and Cindy (Rob McGrath) Wright of Duanesburg; loving grandchildren, Thomas (Odette Guerra) Orr, Alicia Orr, Justin Orr, Kari Farrell, Faith Kingsley, Corinne and Becca Wright; her furry companion Gus; and their many amazing friends in New York and Florida. In addition to her parents, Pat was predeceased by her brother Charles "Bud"; and sister-in-law Jacqui Hamill. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated by Father Rick Lesser at Corpus Christi Catholic Church, 2001 US 9, Round Lake, on Friday, March 6, at 12 p.m. Calling hours will be from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. prior to the Mass. Interment will be in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery on Friday at 2:30 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice, 445 New Karner Rd., Albany, NY 12205 or Petsmartcharities.org. With confidence, the family has placed their trust in the loving care of the Townley & Wheeler Funeral Home, Ballston Lake, and they encourage you to view and leave messages on Pat's Book of Memories at www.TownleyWheelerFH.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Mar. 1, 2020