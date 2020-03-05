Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. "Patti" (Paley) Governor. View Sign Service Information New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 (518)-272-2824 Calling hours 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Memorial service 1:00 PM New Comer Cremations & Funerals 181 Troy Schenectady Road Watervliet , NY 12189 View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Governor, Patricia A. "Patti" (Paley) COHOES Patricia A. Governor (Paley), "Patti," 67, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a long illness during her annual winter visit to Las Vegas. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Paley and Lois I. (Cook) Paley. Patti worked for several years with the National Labor Relations Board. She then went on to work for the National Credit Union Administration before her retirement. Patti enjoyed traveling, crafting and spending time with her family, friends, her beloved partner, John Sutherland, and her faithful canine companion, Belle. Patti is survived by her sister, Mary Jo Canniff (Daniel); and was the loving aunt to Kathryn Palella (Stephen), Claire Canniff (Daniel Sickles), Robert Canniff and Claudia Canniff. Patti will be missed by those who were lucky enough to have experienced her thoughtfulness, generosity and eagerness to lend a helping hand. Her absence will also be felt by friends and neighbors of the Cohoes community including the members of the Cohoes- Waterford Elks Lodge #1317. John and the family would like to thank Nathan Adelson Hospice in Las Vegas for the respect and dignity they provided in her final days. John would also like to acknowledge and thank Patti's friends in Las Vegas for their endless support. Patti was grateful to be under the care of Dr. Lawrence Garbo of NYOH who started every appointment with a joke. Lastly, John, her beloved partner was very thankful for the many years they shared together. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Susan G. Komen Foundation online at







