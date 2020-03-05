Patricia A. "Patti" (Paley) Governor

Governor, Patricia A. "Patti" (Paley) COHOES Patricia A. Governor (Paley), "Patti," 67, passed away on Monday, February 10, 2020, after a long illness during her annual winter visit to Las Vegas. Born in Albany, she was the daughter of the late Robert G. Paley and Lois I. (Cook) Paley. Calling hours will be held on Sunday, March 8, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 181 Troy Schenectady Rd., Watervliet. A memorial service will follow at 1 p.m. in the funeral home. To leave special message for the family online please visit NewComerAlbany.com.

