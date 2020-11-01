1/
Patricia A. Hathaway
Hathaway, Patricia A. EAST BERNE Patricia A. Hathaway, 83 of East Berne, passed away Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Albany Medical Center. Born in Bronx NY; daughter of the Late William and Mable (Burke) Byrnes. Patricia retired as a computer technician after 25 years at Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield. Predeceased by her husband, Robert A. Hathaway. Survivors include, daughter, Tammy J. LaFerriere; son, Robert B. (Mary ) Hathaway; four grandchildren, Megan, Christopher Hathaway, Crystal LaFerriere, Samantha Mickle; four great-grandchildren, Justin Delligan, Serenity Delligan, Lily O'Sullivan and Harper Sperry. Friends may attend virtually, 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Thursday, via Zoom link https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85816695013, followed by a service at 1 p.m. Entombment will be in Graceland Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in Patricia's name to Albany County EMS Unit 16 Eagle Street, Albany, NY 12207 or charity of the donor's choice.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 1, 2020.
