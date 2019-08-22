Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Kelly. View Sign Service Information Hans Funeral Home 1088 Western Ave Albany , NY 12203 (518)-489-2161 Mass of Christian Burial 9:00 AM All Saints Catholic Church 16 Homestead St. Albany , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Kelly, Patricia A. ALBANY On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Patricia Anne Kelly left behind her worries and woes, and accompanied by awaiting angels she passed into eternal life. Her faithful soul left this earth with the cool morning breeze and the bright light of dawn. Patricia was born in Albany on April 24, 1932, to Augustine and Mary (Kelly) Schaefer. Patsy, the second of four daughters, attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and V.I. High Schools. In her meticulous white uniform and starched nurses cap, Pat graduated from St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Pat applied her nursing and caregiving skills to all aspects of her life. She was always ready and willing to provide first aid and guidance to friends and family. Pat worked as a registered nurse at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, St. Peter's and Childs Hospitals, Parsons Child and Family Center and the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Albany before retiring in 1992. She was a long-time communicant of Holy Cross, and All Saints Catholic Churches and a member of the St. Peter's Hospital Alumni Association, Catholic Nurses, and SMM Parish School Board. Patricia Anne Schaefer married James M. Kelly on September 10, 1955. Pat and Jim were passionate about their faith and the obligations of marriage. After the loss of their first child, they chose to adopt a daughter and so, began their family life. Soon they were blessed with the birth of a second daughter, and to fill their home and fulfill their dreams, they adopted two sons. Pat set aside her nursing career and became a fulltime wife, mother and homemaker. Pat took her role as a parent seriously. She recognized each child as an individual with strengths and weaknesses, and encouraged each to be their best self. As a mom, Pat Kelly rarely played favorites. She religiously counted jellybeans at Easter and gifts at Christmas to make sure each of her children received the exact same amount. She is often remembered for courageously loading up the Ford station wagon with her four kids, plus four playmates, and driving the whole group to the beach at Grafton Lake State Park for an afternoon of fun in the sun. Whether it was doling out jellybeans or love, she gave being a mom her all. Pat enjoyed traveling, dancing, entertaining, and golfing with Jim her beloved husband of almost 64 years. They were a special couple, often inseparable, and their commitment to each other was so deeply rooted in their faith it went beyond this life and into the next. She will be sorely missed by her family, and by the sixth floor nurses, aids, caregivers, volunteers, and pastoral staff at the Teresian House in Albany. Pat is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Lynn) Sbrega of Brunswick, and Jennifer (Denis) Campbell of Westerlo; two sons, Thomas Kelly of Albany and Stephen Kelly of Johnstown; her grandson Justin Helmer; her granddaughter Casey Helmer; two great-grandchildren; her sister Eleanor (Ralph) LaBarge; and many dear friends, cousins, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, who passed away on July 18, 2019, their infant sons, James and Matthew, infant daughter Anne Marie; her parents and sisters, Mary (Jack) Thomson and Bernice (Ken) Lenseth. It was Pat's wish that she be remembered as the mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor she was in life, therefore there will be no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to participate in a Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) on Friday, August 23, at 9 a.m., followed by interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery 1389 Central Ave, Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Unity House Domestic Violence Program, 504 Broadway, Troy, NY, 12180. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit







Kelly, Patricia A. ALBANY On Tuesday, August 20, 2019, Patricia Anne Kelly left behind her worries and woes, and accompanied by awaiting angels she passed into eternal life. Her faithful soul left this earth with the cool morning breeze and the bright light of dawn. Patricia was born in Albany on April 24, 1932, to Augustine and Mary (Kelly) Schaefer. Patsy, the second of four daughters, attended Blessed Sacrament Elementary and V.I. High Schools. In her meticulous white uniform and starched nurses cap, Pat graduated from St. Peter's Hospital School of Nursing in 1953. Pat applied her nursing and caregiving skills to all aspects of her life. She was always ready and willing to provide first aid and guidance to friends and family. Pat worked as a registered nurse at Benedictine Hospital in Kingston, St. Peter's and Childs Hospitals, Parsons Child and Family Center and the Convent of the Sacred Heart in Albany before retiring in 1992. She was a long-time communicant of Holy Cross, and All Saints Catholic Churches and a member of the St. Peter's Hospital Alumni Association, Catholic Nurses, and SMM Parish School Board. Patricia Anne Schaefer married James M. Kelly on September 10, 1955. Pat and Jim were passionate about their faith and the obligations of marriage. After the loss of their first child, they chose to adopt a daughter and so, began their family life. Soon they were blessed with the birth of a second daughter, and to fill their home and fulfill their dreams, they adopted two sons. Pat set aside her nursing career and became a fulltime wife, mother and homemaker. Pat took her role as a parent seriously. She recognized each child as an individual with strengths and weaknesses, and encouraged each to be their best self. As a mom, Pat Kelly rarely played favorites. She religiously counted jellybeans at Easter and gifts at Christmas to make sure each of her children received the exact same amount. She is often remembered for courageously loading up the Ford station wagon with her four kids, plus four playmates, and driving the whole group to the beach at Grafton Lake State Park for an afternoon of fun in the sun. Whether it was doling out jellybeans or love, she gave being a mom her all. Pat enjoyed traveling, dancing, entertaining, and golfing with Jim her beloved husband of almost 64 years. They were a special couple, often inseparable, and their commitment to each other was so deeply rooted in their faith it went beyond this life and into the next. She will be sorely missed by her family, and by the sixth floor nurses, aids, caregivers, volunteers, and pastoral staff at the Teresian House in Albany. Pat is survived by two daughters, Patricia (Lynn) Sbrega of Brunswick, and Jennifer (Denis) Campbell of Westerlo; two sons, Thomas Kelly of Albany and Stephen Kelly of Johnstown; her grandson Justin Helmer; her granddaughter Casey Helmer; two great-grandchildren; her sister Eleanor (Ralph) LaBarge; and many dear friends, cousins, and dozens of nieces and nephews. Pat was predeceased by her beloved husband Jim, who passed away on July 18, 2019, their infant sons, James and Matthew, infant daughter Anne Marie; her parents and sisters, Mary (Jack) Thomson and Bernice (Ken) Lenseth. It was Pat's wish that she be remembered as the mother, sister, aunt, cousin, friend and neighbor she was in life, therefore there will be no calling hours. Friends and family are invited to participate in a Mass of Christian Burial in All Saints Catholic Church, 16 Homestead St., Albany (behind CVS) on Friday, August 23, at 9 a.m., followed by interment in Our Lady of Angels Cemetery 1389 Central Ave, Albany. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Unity House Domestic Violence Program, 504 Broadway, Troy, NY, 12180. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Hans Funeral Home, Albany. To leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit www.HansFuneralHome.com Published in Albany Times Union on Aug. 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituary Notices for Albany Times Union Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close