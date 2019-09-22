Kish, Patricia A. (Fanelli) PLEASANT VALLEY Patricia A. (Fanelli) Kish, 75, passed away peacefully at home in the company of her husband and best friend of over 50 years, Steve; her daughter, Jenifer; and long time friend Virginia (Ervien) Timmins on Sunday, September 1, 2019. Pat dedicated her life to her family. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 27, from 10 a.m. - 1 p.m., with a service to begin immediately following at the William G. Miller & Son Funeral Home, 371 Hooker Ave., Poughkeepsie. In lieu of flowers, please consider stopping by our home with a bottle of wine and joining us in a toast to a life well lived, yet cut too short. If you wish to send an online condolence please visit our website at wmgmillerfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Sept. 22, 2019