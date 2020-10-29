1/
Patricia A. Linen
Linen, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Linen, 60 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence. Patricia was born in Troy and was the daughter of Josephine Yetto (Woody) Woodard of Troy and the late Charles Linen. She was the loving mother of Terry Turino and Joseph O'Connor. Patricia is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Lorrie, Bonnie and Charles Linen and John and Daniel Oswald; and grandmother of Brooklyn . The service for Patricia will be held on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral home 336 Third St. Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Please be advised that masks and social distancing will still be required. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy.




Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
30
Calling hours
09:00 - 11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
OCT
30
Service
11:00 AM
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Wm. Leahy Funeral Home
336 Third Street
Troy, NY 12180
518-272-3541
1 entry
October 29, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Staff of Wm. Leahy Funeral Home, Inc
