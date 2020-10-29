Linen, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Linen, 60 of Troy, passed into eternal rest on Tuesday, October 27, 2020, at her residence. Patricia was born in Troy and was the daughter of Josephine Yetto (Woody) Woodard of Troy and the late Charles Linen. She was the loving mother of Terry Turino and Joseph O'Connor. Patricia is also survived by her sisters and brothers, Lorrie, Bonnie and Charles Linen and John and Daniel Oswald; and grandmother of Brooklyn . The service for Patricia will be held on Friday morning at 11 a.m. at The Wm. Leahy Funeral home 336 Third St. Troy with Deacon Charles Wojton officiating. Relatives and friends are invited to attend and may call at the funeral home Friday morning from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. Please be advised that masks and social distancing will still be required. Interment in St. Mary's Cemetery Troy.