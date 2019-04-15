Logan, Patricia A. GLENMONT Patricia A. Logan, 85, of Glenmont, passed away on Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at her residence. She was born in Auburn, N.Y. and was the daughter of the late Percival and Amy Johnson. Patricia had worked for over 30 years at the Department of Motor Vehicle in Albany. She was predeceased by her husband, Wilbert Logan. Patricia is the mother of Cynthia (Tommy) Reddix, Richard (Valerie) Johnson and David (Tiana) Logan and a special daughter, Deborah Rogers. Patricia is also survived by several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers, sisters, nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be Thursday, April 18 at 11 a.m. at Union Missionary Baptist Church, 1 Morton Ave., Albany. Visitation will take place Thursday from 10 to 11 a.m. at the church. Interment will be in Evergreen Memorial Park. To leave a message of condolence for the family or to order flowers, visit www.CannonFuneral.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 15, 2019