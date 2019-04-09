|
Lyons, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Lyons, 75, passed away on April 8, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Calling hours from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, April 11, at the McLoughlin & Mason Funeral Home, corner of 109th Street and Third Avenue, Lansingburgh. Funeral Mass 9:30 a.m. on Friday, April 12, at St. Augustine's Church, Troy. Burial to follow St. Mary's Cemetery. Full obituary will be published on Wednesday. Please visit www.mcloughlinmason.com.
Published in Albany Times Union on Apr. 9, 2019