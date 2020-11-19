1/1
Patricia A. Mantica
Mantica, Patricia A. VALATIE Patricia Ann Mantica, 83, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 12, 2020, in The Grand at Barnwell Health Facility. Born in Oxford, Miss., she was the daughter of the late Peter F. and Mattie (Bruce) Nunnally being the last of their 11 children. Later moving to Memphis Tenn., she met her sweetheart Joe while he was stationed there, attending Naval School. The couple moved to the Capital Region in 1955 where they would spend the next 65 years married and raising their family. Pat retired in 1990 from Albany Medical Center after 19 years as a telecommunications operator. She was affectionately labeled "the voice" of A.M.C. by her loyal friend, Dr. John Czajka. The family would like to extend their sincere gratitude to the entire staff who cared for Pat during her stay at The Grand. A special appreciation is sent to Dr. Andalib Nawab and her staff at the Cardiology Care Center for her genuine friendship and diligent medical care. Pat is survived by her loving husband Joseph R. Mantica; her son Joseph R. Mantica Jr. (Shelly); and daughters, Pamela Mantica, Rebecca Carlotti, Judy Mantica-Parkhurst and Melissa Peter (Jeffrey). She enjoyed her nine grandchildren, Jacob (Krista), Ryan (Jessica), Dan (Allison), Tiffinay (Milton), Aaron, Nicole (Adam), Tara (Jordan), and Brandon; as well as her four precious great-grandchildren, Ariana, Ryan Jr, Myla, and Carter. She was predeceased by a granddaughter Marcy Mantica. Due to pandemic conditions, her family will hold a private memorial service. If you would like to donate, please do so in honor of Patricia Ann Mantica to www.heart.org/donate If you would like to send a memory or condolence to the family, please visit www.rayfuneralservice.com.




Published in Albany Times Union on Nov. 19, 2020.
