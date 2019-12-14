Millious, Patricia A. RAVENA Patricia A. Millious, 80, passed away on Wednesday morning, December 11, 2019, in The Pines at Catskill, two days shy of her 81st birthday, with her daughter Debbie at her side. Born in Albany on December 13, 1938, she was daughter of the late David and Florence Trombley Sorell, and wife of the late Donald E. Millious. Pat was a lifelong resident of Ravena. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and was a private person, enjoying quiet time. Pat is survived by four children, Donna Davis, Barry (Diane) Millious, Deborah "Debbie" (Jeffery) Snyder, and Charles "Chuckie" (Nancy) Millious; 12 grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her sister, Dolores "Dolly" Livengood, whose husband Kenneth survives. The family would like to extend special thanks to the entire staff of The Pines at Catskill for the kindness and compassion shown to Pat and her family. Calling hours will be held on Monday, December 16, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at A.J. Cunningham Funeral Home, 9 Main Street, Ravena. A funeral service will be conducted at 1 p.m., followed by burial in St. Patrick's Cemetery, Coeymans. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the Activities Fund of The Pines at Catskill, 154 Jefferson Heights, Catskill, NY 12414 will be appreciated. Condolence page at ajcunninghamfh.com.
Published in Albany Times Union from Dec. 14 to Dec. 15, 2019