Morey, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Morey, 73, died peacefully in her daughter's home on March 24, 2020. She was the wife of the late Alred Morey Sr. and was the mother of Alfred Morey Jr., Stacey Morey and Pamela Morey. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Thursday, June 25, from 11:30 a.m. - 12:30 p.m. at the DeVito-Salvadore Funeral Home, 39 S Main St., Mechanicville, N.Y. A funeral home service will follow starting at 12:30 p.m. Burial in Hudson View Cemetery.