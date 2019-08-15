Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Patricia A. Passaro. View Sign Service Information Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 (518)-584-0440 Calling hours 6:00 PM - 8:00 PM Tunison Funeral Home 105 Lake Avenue Saratoga Springs , NY 12866 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Clements 211 Lake Ave. Saratoga Springs , NY View Map Send Flowers Obituary

Passaro, Patricia A. BALLSTON LAKE Patricia A. Passaro of Ballston Lake, passed away peacefully on August 11, 2019, at St. Peter's Hospital in Albany surrounded by her family. She was 87 years old. Born on December 16, 1931, in Saratoga Springs, she was the daughter of the late Joseph P. Tarantino and Catherine Dominick Tarantino. Mrs. Passaro married her husband Louis Passaro on January 22, 1955. They soon moved to the island of Oahu while Lou was stationed at Hickham Air Force Base. Patricia cherished the time they spent in Hawaii as well as the early years of their marriage when she and Lou lived in New York City. Patricia raised her four children and was an excellent homemaker. She also worked for many years in student placement for BOCES in Saratoga Springs. She enjoyed the many amenities that Saratoga has to offer, especially the New York City Ballet, Saratoga Performing Arts Center and most of all the Saratoga Race Course. Patricia also loved to travel to New York City to enjoy various plays and musicals. In her leisure she enjoyed bowling, reading and traveling. Her greatest love came from spending time with her husband, children and grandchildren. Patricia was predeceased by her brother Joseph Tarantino Jr. Survivors include her husband of 64 years, Louis; and their four children, Michael J. Passaro and his husband Dario Palombi of New York City, Catherine M. Passaro Sausville of Ballston Lake, Mark L. Passaro and his wife Susan of Wilton, and John V. Passaro and his wife Tracy of Ballston Spa. She is also survived by her three beloved grandchildren, Jacob Sausville, Isabel Passaro and Jonah Passaro. Family and friends may call from 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, August 18, at the Tunison Funeral Home, 105 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday, August 19, at 10 a.m. in St. Clements, 211 Lake Ave., Saratoga Springs. Burial will follow in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. Memorial donations may be made in her memory to at







