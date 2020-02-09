Rosencrans, Patricia A. ALBANY Patricia A. Rosencrans, 73, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020, at the Hospice Inn at St. Peter's Hospital with her loving family by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late Newton DeMarco and Mary DeMarco. Patricia was the devoted wife to James F. Rosencrans. They were married 53 years. She enjoyed spending time with her family, especially at Disney World with her grandchildren. Patricia is survived by her husband, James F. Rosencrans; her children, James N. Rosencrans, Deanna Rosencrans and Melanie (Paul Conrad) Rosencrans. She was the adored grandmother of Sarah, McKenzie and Stanley. Calling hours will be held at New Comer Cremations & Funerals, 343 New Karner Rd., Colonie on Wednesday, February 12, from 4 to 6 p.m. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, February 13, at 11 a.m. in the Gerald B.H. Solomon Saratoga National Cemetery, 200 Duell Rd., Schuylerville. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208 in Patricia's memory. To leave a special message for the family online, visit NewComerAlbany.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Feb. 9, 2020