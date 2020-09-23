1/
Patricia A. Ryan
Ryan, Patricia A. TROY Patricia A. Ryan died peacefully on September 20, 2020, with her brother by her side. Patricia was the daughter of the late William and Mary McCan Ryan and was a lifelong resident of Troy. Patricia is survived by her devoted brother Robert G. Ryan Sr. and her nephew Robert G. Ryan Jr. In addition to her parents, Patricia was predeceased by her sister Maureen Ryan. The funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. in the Sacred Heart Church, Troy where a Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated. Relatives and friends are invited to call at the Daniel D. Purcell Funeral Home on Thursday from 8-9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Peter's Cemetery, Troy. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Alzheimer's Association, 225 N. Michigan Ave., Fl. 17, Chicago, IL, 60601 would be appreciated.




Published in Albany Times Union on Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
24
Calling hours
08:00 - 09:30 AM
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
SEP
24
Funeral
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Funeral services provided by
Daniel D Purcell Funeral Home
510 Pawling Ave
Troy, NY 12180
(518) 272-7651
