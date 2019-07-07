Somers, Patricia A. FEURA BUSH Patricia A. Somers, 77 of Feura Bush, died on Thursday, July 4, 2019, at the Riverside Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Castleton-on-Hudson. Dorothy worked most of her life at Multigraphics in Albany and also at the Cooperative Extension in Voorheesville. She had a love for the Humane Society and all animals and enjoyed reading, T.V. and politics. Dorothy was the wife of the late John Somers; daughter of the late Cornelia Chrysler; sister of Dorothy Frender and the late Catherine McCumber and Jerome O. Frender; and sister-in-law of Thomas Frender and Jacqueline Chrysler. She is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Wednesday, July 10, at the Reilly & Son Funeral Home, Voorheesville. A visiting hour will be held from 12 to 1 p.m., prior to the service. Burial will be in Memory Gardens Cemetery in Colonie. For those who wish, memorial donations to the , 2 Pine West Plaza, Suite 204, Albany, NY, 12205. reillyandson.com
Published in Albany Times Union from July 7 to July 9, 2019