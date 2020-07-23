Stadler, Patricia A. SCHENECTADY Patricia A. Stadler, 81, passed away on July 21, 2020, at home with her family by her side. She was born on March 28, 1939, the daughter of the late Frances O'Neill. Pat will be remembered as a devoted wife and mother. She always took a special joy in spending time with her grandchildren and was known as grandma Pat to her own, and many others. She was an avid fan of the Mets. She enjoyed vacationing at Lake Champlain. Her most treasured times were those spent with her family. She will be dearly missed. Patricia is survived by her beloved husband of 60 years, Francis Stadler; children, Tracy Stadler, and Kevin Stadler; and grandchildren, Nicholas Bogdonowicz, and Maeve Peterson-Stadler. The family wishes to extend their heartfelt gratitude to the kind and compassionate staff of The Community Hospice Foundation, especially her nurse Christine. The family would also like to thank their many family and friends for their love and support during this difficult time. Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to The Community Hospice Foundation, 310 S. Manning Blvd., Albany, NY, 12208.