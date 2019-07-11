Strevell, Patricia A. SAND LAKE Patricia A. Strevell, age 61, passed away on Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. Patty was born in Albany and has been a resident of Sand Lake for the past 25 years. Wife of Matthew P. Strevell; mother of Shawn Dover, Jillena Strevell (Brendan Cellery) and Melanielee Bishop (David L. Bishop Jr.); sister of Joseph Dover, and the late Michael Dover Sr. and Caren Dover. Also survived by six grandchildren and several nieces and nephews. The funeral will be held in the W.J. Lyons Jr. Funeral Home, 1700 Washington Ave., Rensselaer on Friday at 7:30 p.m. Relatives and friends are invited prior to the service from 5-7:30 p.m. Condolence page at www.wjlyonsfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on July 11, 2019