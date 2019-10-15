Traynham, Patricia A. ALBANY Patricia A. Traynham born on September 19, 1955, in Albany to the late Charles Traynham and Bernice Wesley Traynham, went home to be with the Lord on October 7, 2019. A service will be held, lead by Pastor David Traynham in honor of Patricia's life, on Friday, October 18, in the Metropolitan Baptist Church, 105 Second St., Albany. Viewing will be from 9-10:45 a.m., with the service starting thereafter. Visit sbfuneralhome.com
Published in Albany Times Union on Oct. 15, 2019